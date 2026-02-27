Chris Berman announces when he plans to retire

The end is near for Chris Berman’s career … but not just yet.

The veteran ESPN anchor Berman appeared Thursday on “CNBC Sport” with Alex Sherman. During the podcast episode, Berman revealed when he plans to retire as a broadcaster — after the 2029 NFL season.

“I’ll be almost 75, I think the nation’s more than had enough of me,” said Berman, per the New York Post. “I’m semi-retired now. I’m just so proud of where we’ve been from Day 1 to getting a Super Bowl.”

That projected end date for Berman is no coincidence. He signed a contract extension with ESPN earlier this year that expires right after that 2029 NFL campaign.

Now 70 years old, Berman has been with ESPN since 1979, beginning as an anchor for “SportsCenter.” Ever since then, Berman has filled a number of prominent roles for The Worldwide Leader, hosting “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime,” anchoring “Baseball Tonight” and doing play-by-play work for the Home Run Derby, and also providing studio coverage for the Stanley Cup Finals (among many other duties).

Nicknamed “Boomer,” Berman has taken a step back from ESPN these days as he is no longer a regular studio anchor. Getting to 2029 however would bring Berman to 50 years with ESPN, marking a fitting send-off for a larger-than-life figure (sometimes very literally so).