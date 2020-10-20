Craig Carton will reportedly sign deal to return to WFAN

Craig Carton was released from federal prison back in June, and the longtime radio host is getting his job back — sort of.

Carton is expected to sign a new deal with WFAN this week, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. He will not return to his morning drive spot alongside Boomer Esiason, however.

WFAN is hoping to begin an afternoon program with Carton next month. The leading internal candidate to host the show with him is Evan Roberts, who currently hosts the afternoon show with Joe Benigno. Benigno is expected to retire as a full-time host.

The preferred plan for WFAN was reportedly to pair Carton with another ex-athlete to recreate the dynamic he had with Esiason for a decade. Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon was one candidate, but he is currently in the middle of a multi-year contract with Barstool Sports.

Carton, 51, was convicted of running a fraudulent ticket scam that netted nearly $5 million. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison but served only a year of the sentence. He will need to repay the $5 million to debtors.

Carton and Esiason hosted the popular “Boomer & Carton” morning show from 2007-2017. The show consistently led in ratings, but Esiason and partner Gregg Giannotti have kept WFAN as the leader in ratings with their morning show as well.