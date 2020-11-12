Dan La Batard hired back producer who was laid off by ESPN

ESPN host Dan Le Batard did not let some recent layoffs by the company break up his show.

On Sunday, Chris Cote disclosed on Twitter that he was among the 300 employees laid off by ESPN last week.

… It goes without saying but I can’t thank ESPN management and the entire @Lebatardshow family enough for all the opportunities they have given me. Stay tuned for what’s next. — Chris Cote (@ChrisCoteESPN) November 8, 2020

Cote was a producer on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Le Batard felt terribly about the news. The host expressed unhappiness on his radio show’s podcast Wednesday that he was not notified or consulted about the impending move. But he also figured out a workaround.

Le Batard said he was hiring Cote as his personal assistant and giving him a pay raise.

Dan LeBatard is the best pic.twitter.com/TYlzZDFohf — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 11, 2020

Cote was unbelievably grateful for Le Batard’s gesture. He shared on Twitter just how appreciative he was.

I’ve known for a long time that Dan is loyal but this is a whole other level. He knows how much I appreciate him but I have to say it again.. THANK YOU DAN! And thank you to EVERYONE that reached out over the last few days. It picked me up when I needed it. — Chris Cote (@ChrisCoteESPN) November 11, 2020

Le Batard’s radio show was simulcast on ESPNews but got moved to ESPN+ on Monday. The show also has been cut down to two hours nationally. Reports since April hinted at ESPN looking to downsize the show.

Le Batard reportedly makes around $3 million a year.