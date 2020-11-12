 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 11, 2020

Dan La Batard hired back producer who was laid off by ESPN

November 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dan Le Batard

ESPN host Dan Le Batard did not let some recent layoffs by the company break up his show.

On Sunday, Chris Cote disclosed on Twitter that he was among the 300 employees laid off by ESPN last week.

Cote was a producer on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Le Batard felt terribly about the news. The host expressed unhappiness on his radio show’s podcast Wednesday that he was not notified or consulted about the impending move. But he also figured out a workaround.

Le Batard said he was hiring Cote as his personal assistant and giving him a pay raise.

Cote was unbelievably grateful for Le Batard’s gesture. He shared on Twitter just how appreciative he was.

Le Batard’s radio show was simulcast on ESPNews but got moved to ESPN+ on Monday. The show also has been cut down to two hours nationally. Reports since April hinted at ESPN looking to downsize the show.

Le Batard reportedly makes around $3 million a year.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus