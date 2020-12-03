Dan Le Batard, ESPN announce they are parting ways

The relationship between Dan Le Batard and ESPN has semingly been strained for quite some time, and the two sides are now parting ways.

ESPN and Le Batard released a joint statement on Thursday announcing that they have “mutually agreed” to go in different directions. Outkick had reported earlier in the day that ESPN and Le Batard were negotiating a buyout agreement.

The final episode of “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPN Radio and “Highly Questionable” on ESPN will air on Jan. 4. You can read the full statement below:

Le Batard’s radio show was simulcast on ESPNews but got moved to ESPN+ about a month ago. The show also had been cut down to two hours nationally. Reports since April hinted that ESPN was looking to downsize the show and the two sides could be headed for a split.

Le Batard, who reportedly makes around $3 million per year, also pulled a bold move last month after ESPN laid off one of his producers. Le Batard felt horribly about the decision and hired the producer back as a personal assistant, even giving him a raise.

Le Batard found himself in hot water last summer when he openly challenged ESPN’s no-politics policy and ripped Donald Trump. There had been rumblings that ESPN wanted him to focus more on sports rather than pop culture after former president John Skipper left. That difference of views may have contributed to the mutual parting of ways.