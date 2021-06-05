ESPN fires gambling analyst Kelly Stewart over past tweets

ESPN fired gambling analyst Kelly Stewart a month after she was hired, and the firing was over past tweets.

Stewart’s hire was announced by the network a month ago. However, they apparently were directed to past tweets she had sent in 2012 where she used a gay slur in response to people attacking her.

Stewart had long since deleted the tweets, but ESPN still fired her over them. She also reportedly had sent some tweets over the past year questioning the COVID-19 lockdowns that ESPN apparently flagged.

Stewart, known by the alias “Kelly in Vegas,” shared the following statement on Twitter regarding the situation:

I wanted to put out a statement on today’s news so all of you could see my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MvCsLlHhLw — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) June 4, 2021

Prior to her extremely brief tenure at ESPN, Stewart did some gambling analysis for Bleacher Report and WagerTalk.com.