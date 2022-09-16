ESPN personality delivered criticism for ESPN+ streaming service

The shift of many sporting events from cable television to streaming services has led to frustration among viewers, and ESPN’s Richard Jefferson is no exception.

Jefferson made some remarks on “SportsCenter” this week that likely caused executives at ESPN to cringe. While highlights of the EuroBasket tournament were being shown, Jefferson vented about not being able to watch the games and said they need to start airing them on TV. He was quickly reminded that the games are available to stream on ESPN+. That did not matter to the former NBA swingman.

Wow, ESPN anchor admits on-air that he doesn’t have, or know where to find, ESPN plus. By the way, all ESPN employees have access to it. He’s apparently never found anything on there appealing enough. Not surprising. pic.twitter.com/cUk1ikuBxb — Dan Z (@OutkickDanZ) September 15, 2022

That is exactly how a lot of people feel about having to steam sporting events. There are so many streaming services that it can be simply too much of a hassle for fans to figure out where they can watch a certain game. Many fans also cannot afford it or simply do not want to pay for multiple streaming services each month.

The NFL is streaming “Thursday Night Football” exclusively on Amazon this season, and that has already been a source of frustration for many fans. There was one issue in particular that bothered people during the Chargers-Chiefs game.

ESPN may not be happy about Jefferson’s remarks, but a lot of viewers can relate.

H/T Outkick