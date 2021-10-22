Ex-ESPN reporter lands new job after resisting vaccine mandate

Allison Williams announced last month that she will not be on the sideline for ESPN college football games this season, and she thanked the network for supporting her decision. That network is now her former employer.

The Daily Wire announced on Friday that Williams has signed with the media company to lead a special sports series. Williams said she left ESPN over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and that she is excited for her new venture.

“I am proud to be a part of a company that fights for our rights and I cannot wait to bring agenda-free sports reporting to the Daily Wire’s members and millions of followers,” Williams said. “Leaving ESPN was one of the most difficult decisions of my career, but it was the right thing to do. I respect people who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was not the appropriate medical decision for me at this time. No one should be forced to choose between their livelihood and the freedom to make their own health care choices—it is simply un-American.”

Williams said in September that she decided not to get the COVID vaccineS after consulting with a fertility specialist. She noted at the time that ESPN was supportive of her decision to take time off.

The Daily Wire bills itself as a conservative media company that is “leading the fight against (Joe) Biden’s looming vaccine mandate.” The company is planning to legally challenge vaccine mandates.

Williams, 37, had been with ESPN since 2011. Another prominent ESPN personality recently gained attention for speaking out against the company’s vaccine policy.