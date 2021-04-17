Joe Buck will reportedly serve as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host

Another member of the sports world will get a crack at guest hosting “Jeopardy!” later this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck will take a turn as the show’s guest host. Buck’s episodes are slated to air sometime in mid-summer, and Marchand reports that it will be a tryout for the permanent job.

Buck’s tryout will not impact his schedule calling NFL and MLB games for FOX. It’s not clear if that would change if Buck were to land the permanent gig, but the “Jeopardy!” taping schedule would likely allow him to keep both jobs.

Buck will be the second person from the world of sports to get a look as guest host. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been involved in some pretty funny moments during his own hosting stint.

The 51-year-old veteran announcer hasn’t always been the most popular with fans, but he’s shown himself to be quick on his feet with a good sense of humor. It will be interesting to see how he does.