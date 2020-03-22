Video: Joe Buck provides funny play-by-play of his wife and son

Joe Buck offered to do play-by-play of peoples’ daily lives at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and he began with his own home.

Buck, who is FOX’s lead play-by-play voice for the NFL and MLB, shared a video on Twitter of him calling an exchange between his wife Michelle and their son, Wyatt.

The line about his son being dressed like Fred Flintstone was top quality. His “all hell has broken loose” remark making light of the situation was also humorous.

People need distractions during this time, and Buck is doing what he can to provide one. The next time we hear his voice calling a pro sport will be a great sound for fans.