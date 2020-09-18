 Skip to main content
Joe Buck receives nice note from wife Michelle Beisner after making HOF

September 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Buck

Joe Buck received the surprising news on Thursday that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his wife was among those who congratulated him on the accomplishment.

Buck was informed during the broadcast of Thursday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns that he has made the Hall of Fame. Shortly after, his wife Michelle Beisner shared a nice note on Twitter.

As Mrs. Buck mentioned, Joe and his late father Jack are now the first father-son combo to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. They’re also the first father and son to win the Pete Rozelle Award, which is given to one person annually “for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Buck said he was “blown away” by the news on Thursday. His reaction was captured during the live broadcast. You can see the video here.

Buck, 51, has been an NFL play-by-play announcer for FOX since 1994 and became their top play-by-play announcer in 2002.

