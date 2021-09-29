 Skip to main content
Katie Nolan confirms departure from ESPN

September 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Katie Nolan is out at ESPN after four years at the network.

Nolan confirmed Wednesday that she was no longer with ESPN, and suggested she would take her time in assessing what her next step in sports media would be.

Nolan had previously hosted “Always Late” for the network, and also made appearances on Dan Le Batard’s show “Highly Questionable.” That show was also canceled after Le Batard left the network. Nolan had most recently hosted the “Sports?” podcast after confirming the cancellation of “Always Late.”

Prior to her time at ESPN, Nolan had been a regular fixture at FOX Sports. It remains to be seen what she will do next.

