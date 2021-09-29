Katie Nolan confirms departure from ESPN

Katie Nolan is out at ESPN after four years at the network.

Nolan confirmed Wednesday that she was no longer with ESPN, and suggested she would take her time in assessing what her next step in sports media would be.

I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes. Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) September 29, 2021

This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation? — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) September 29, 2021

Nolan had previously hosted “Always Late” for the network, and also made appearances on Dan Le Batard’s show “Highly Questionable.” That show was also canceled after Le Batard left the network. Nolan had most recently hosted the “Sports?” podcast after confirming the cancellation of “Always Late.”

Prior to her time at ESPN, Nolan had been a regular fixture at FOX Sports. It remains to be seen what she will do next.