Monday, July 5, 2021

ESPN’s Katie Nolan responds to report about her show being canceled

July 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Katie Nolan

Katie Nolan responded on Twitter Monday after news emerged that her show had been cancelled.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack reported that “Always Late with Katie Nolan” was cancelled by ESPN. Burack’s report came in response to Twitter users noticing that Nolan referred to her shows in the past tense.

Recognizing that the situation was making headlines, Nolan responded on Twitter. She said her show was cancelled over a year ago. She seemed annoyed to have to relive the matter.

Nolan signed a multi-year contract with ESPN in 2017 that reportedly pays her around $1 million annually. Her show initially aired on ESPN+ and was responsible for a couple of viral videos and a Sports Emmy nomination. However, poor viewership resulted in “Always Late” being moved to ESPN2 in September 2019. It was ultimately cancelled a handful of months later.

Nolan still has her “Sports?” podcast and makes regular appearances on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable.”

