Katie Nolan’s show reportedly canceled by ESPN

Katie Nolan’s ESPN show “Always Late with Katie Nolan” has not aired in over a year, but the network has yet to make a formal announcement about it. As many have speculated, the show has been canceled.

Bobby Burack of Outkick was told by sources on Monday that ESPN quietly canceled Nolan’s show. The report comes after people noticed that Nolan changed her Twitter profile to refer to “Always Late” in the past tense.

Nolan signed a multi-year contract with ESPN back in 2017 that reportedly pays her around $1 million annually. Her show initially aired on ESPN+ and was responsible for a couple of viral videos and a Sports Emmy nomination. However, poor viewership resulted in “Always Late” being moved to ESPN2 in September.

Nolan still has her “Sports?” podcast and makes regular appearances on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable.” However, Burack notes that her long-term future with the network is in question now that “Always Late” has been canceled.

You may remember when Nolan briefly made her Twitter private last year following a spat with Jason Whitlock. The profile is public again, and Nolan has more than 600,000 followers.