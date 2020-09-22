Katie Nolan goes private on Twitter amid exchange with Jason Whitlock

ESPN TV host Katie Nolan turned her Twitter account private on Monday amid an exchange with writer Jason Whitlock.

On Sunday, Whitlock, who writes for OutKick.com, published a column about another ESPN host, Maria Taylor. Whitlock cautioned Taylor to avoid making the career mistake of turning off sports fans by embracing victimhood. Taylor’s response to a radio host who talked about her outfit on Twitter, and another radio host who questioned her All-NBA voting privileges, prompted the column.

In the column about Taylor, Whitlock brought up Nolan. Whitlock took a shot at Nolan and said she benefits from her “beauty.”

“Beauty, most especially in television, has a privilege that trumps virtually all other privileges. Beauty intoxicates TV executives, bloggers and journalists, and it masks a lack of accomplishment, qualifications and skill. Beauty transformed Katie Nolan from bartender to seven-figure personality, Emmy Award-winner and the darling of aroused bloggers and TV critics willing to ignore her pedestrian humor and inability to execute live television,” Whitlock wrote about Nolan.

Whitlock even used the paragraph about Nolan when promoting his article via Twitter.

Beauty has a privilege that trumps other privileges. Beauty transformed Katie Nolan from bartender to 7-figure personality and the darling of aroused bloggers and TV critics willing to ignore her pedestrian humor and inability to execute live television https://t.co/OLeNerZLnf — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 20, 2020

That led to a response from Nolan.