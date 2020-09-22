 Skip to main content
Katie Nolan goes private on Twitter amid exchange with Jason Whitlock

September 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Katie Nolan

ESPN TV host Katie Nolan turned her Twitter account private on Monday amid an exchange with writer Jason Whitlock.

On Sunday, Whitlock, who writes for OutKick.com, published a column about another ESPN host, Maria Taylor. Whitlock cautioned Taylor to avoid making the career mistake of turning off sports fans by embracing victimhood. Taylor’s response to a radio host who talked about her outfit on Twitter, and another radio host who questioned her All-NBA voting privileges, prompted the column.

In the column about Taylor, Whitlock brought up Nolan. Whitlock took a shot at Nolan and said she benefits from her “beauty.”

“Beauty, most especially in television, has a privilege that trumps virtually all other privileges. Beauty intoxicates TV executives, bloggers and journalists, and it masks a lack of accomplishment, qualifications and skill. Beauty transformed Katie Nolan from bartender to seven-figure personality, Emmy Award-winner and the darling of aroused bloggers and TV critics willing to ignore her pedestrian humor and inability to execute live television,” Whitlock wrote about Nolan.

Whitlock even used the paragraph about Nolan when promoting his article via Twitter.

That led to a response from Nolan.

“you’re *this close* to making an actual point about the expectation of women to not only be good at their job but also beautiful, but actual points don’t pay the bills huh. keep this same energy next time I see you though.” Nolan wrote in response.

Whitlock then wrote a follow-up column on Monday specifically about Nolan. His focus was making the argument that Nolan benefits from a media system protecting pretty white female sports TV personalities.

Nolan may have decided she did not want to engage with Whitlock and the storyline anymore and turned her Twitter private.

Nolan, 33, hosts “Always Late with Katie Nolan” on ESPN2 and an ESPN podcast called “Sports? With Katie Nolan.” She hosted shows for FOX Sports from 2013-2017 before being hired by ESPN. Nolan won a Sports Emmy Award in 2016 for her work on “Garbage Time.”

