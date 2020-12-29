Lisa Salters misses ‘Monday Night Football’ again due to COVID protocols

Lisa Salters is missing “Monday Night Football” for the second straight week due to ESPN’s COVID-19 protocols.

Salters, who is the usual sideline reporter for MNF, missed the Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Play-by-play announcer Steve Levy announced at the beginning of the Week 16 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills that Salters would not be a part of the broadcast.

“Lisa Salters isn’t with us tonight due to close contact COVID protocols. She continues to test negative. She’s feeling great. We send our best to you Lisa, at home,” Levy said.

Salters, 54, has been with ESPN since 2000 and has reported on “Monday Night Football” since 2012. She also covers the NBA for ESPN and ABC.

Laura Rutledge filled in as the sideline reporter with Salters out.