Mike Golic lands new job in sports media

Mike Golic is headed back to familiar territory — morning sports radio.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the former ESPN Radio host Golic has a new gig in sports media. He will be teaming up with son, Mike Golic Jr., to host a daily morning show for DraftKings. The show will reportedly be called “GoJo and Golic” and will air from 8-10 AM EST on both Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com.

Deitsch adds that DraftKings reporter and host Jessie Coffield will be a part of the show as well. You can read the full report here.

Golic has had a bit of a lower profile ever since his departure from ESPN in 2020. He co-hosted the wildly popular “Mike & Mike” show on ESPN with Mike Greenberg from 2000-17 before a very bitter break-up. Golic stayed at the network for a few more years, hosting “Golic & Wingo” with Trey Wingo before it was cancelled in 2020. After several more months of doing college football analyst work for ESPN, Golic formally left at the end of 2020.

DraftKings’ media ventures are quickly growing in scope and ambition as they already play host to other ESPN alums like Dan Le Batard and Amin Elhassan. The addition of a morning show starring Golic and Golic Jr. (the latter of whom left ESPN himself in 2022) is another big get for DraftKings.