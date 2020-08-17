Mike Golic: Not really ‘much of a relationship’ with Mike Greenberg anymore

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg hosted an incredibly popular ESPN Radio show together for more than 15 years, and their audience would have sworn they were inseparable. That may have been true at one point, but apparently things have changed quite a bit.

Golic has made it known that he did not like the way the “Mike & Mike” run came to an end, and part of that frustration stemmed from Greenberg’s desire to branch off and work in television. During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Golic confirmed his relationship with Greenberg has remained icy since the two went their separate ways in 2017.

“In all honesty, there really isn’t much of a relationship anymore,” Golic said, as transcribed by Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing. “It’s a shame, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes and that’s where it is now. Who knows what the future holds, but right now, that’s pretty much where it is.”

While they obviously worked together for years, Golic said he was never all that close with Greenberg outside of the show.

“We always lived far away from one another, and outside of Mike & Mike, we never really hung out,” Golic said. “His kids weren’t even born when we started the show, so we never really had a lot in common, and I think that’s one of the things that helped make Mike & Mike work a little bit, is that we were so different. We have seen each other at Super Bowls – we’re cordial, but that’s pretty much it.”

One of the reasons the comments from Golic are somewhat surprising is that Golic’s wife said last month that Golic proposed a reunion with Greenberg but was turned down. Instead, Greenberg will be hosting his own radio show called “Greeny” in addition to continuing with his TV role.

Golic is still under contract with ESPN, though he does not seem too thrilled with the network. The plan is for him to call college football games depending on what happens with the season.