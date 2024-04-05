Norby Williamson out at ESPN following feud with Pat McAfee

Longtime ESPN executive Norby Williamson is no longer with the network after spending nearly 40 years with the company.

Williamson was part of headlines in January after being accused by Pat McAfee of trying to sabotage the former NFL player’s show. ESPN even responded to McAfee labeling Williamson a “rat.”

On Friday, ESPN circulated a memo regarding Williamson’s status with the company.

Norby Williamson is out at ESPN. First reported by @sportsrapport Here is a memo from ESPN president of content Burke Magnus: pic.twitter.com/LIsGjdUYlG — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 5, 2024

Williamson is out at ESPN despite having years left on his contract, The Athletic reports.

ESPN denied that Williamson being let go by the company had anything to do with the feud with McAfee, though it’s hard to believe that claim.

Williamson most recently oversaw ESPN’s NFL and college football content. He also had heavy involvement in “SportsCenter.” He was regarded as someone who could make or break a career at ESPN, and now he is out at the network.