Former Olympics broadcaster has died at 68

Legendary sports broadcaster Al Trautwig has died.

Alan Hahn, who worked alongside Trautwig at MSG Network, shared the news of Trautwig’s death in a post on social media Monday. Trautwig was 68.

“I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that. He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career. Rest in peace, @AlTrautwig,” Hahn wrote on X.

Trautwig said in an interview with Newsday last year that he had undergone treatment for cancer, though he did not specify which form.

Trautwig was well known for covering the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Yankees and other sporting events in the Big Apple throughout his lengthy broadcasting career. He won 28 New York Emmys and four national Emmy Awards. Trautwig was named the 2000 New York Sportscaster of the Year.

In addition to MSG Network, where he began in 1989, Trautwig covered events for NBC, ABC, CBS and USA Network. He covered 16 Olympic Games for various networks.

Trautwig was last on the air in 2021 and did not re-sign with MSG Network after that.