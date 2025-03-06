Pat McAfee says he and his 1-year-old baby received death threat

Pat McAfee upset a lot of people with some recent comments he made about Canada, and one person even wished death upon the media personality and his young daughter in the wake of the remarks.

McAfee served as one of the commentators for WWE’s “Elimination Chamber” event, which was broadcast on Peacock and held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday night. At the start of the showcase, many fans in attendance booed the American national anthem.

McAfee, who is great at playing the role of a heel, did not appreciate the lack of respect. He blasted the Canadian fans and their country after the opening ceremony. He called Canada a “terrible country” and said he wished the WWE event was held elsewhere. You can see the video here.

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Pat McAfee on the FanDuel set on radio row at the Super Bowl LVII media center at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many Canadian fans sent angry messages to McAfee after the comments went viral. On Wednesday, McAfee shared a series of direct messages he received from a guy who called the host “pathetic” and said he “better be ready to die.” The person also said he hopes McAfee’s 1-year-old daughter dies.

“Good morning beautiful people.. Standard Wednesday over here…just some random wishing death upon me & my daughter.. Hope you all have a great day,” McAfee wrote along with the screenshot.

Some of the messages are too vulgar to feature, but you can see the full screenshot here.

McAfee addressed the backlash during his show on Monday. He said his entire life his “first reaction when somebody boos the national anthem is, ‘F– you.'” While he did not explicitly apologize, McAfee offered to shake hands with his Canadian friends and move forward.

I'm very proud and thankful that I'm from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America..



Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it..



You booed our country and I said you're terrible..



Let's shake hands and move along 🤝 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pG4mvl9jVi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

The booing of the U.S. national anthem continued a recent trend from Canadian fans, who are unhappy with President Donald Trump. Fans in Canada also booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the recent 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament. A Canadian anthem singer fueled the hostility with a controversial move prior to the championship game between the U.S. and Canada.