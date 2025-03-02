Pat McAfee blasts Canadian fans during live WWE broadcast

Canadian fans once again booed the U.S. national anthem during a WWE event in Toronto on Saturday night, and Pat McAfee was quick to defend his home country.

McAfee served as one of the commentators for WWE’s “Elimination Chamber” event, which was broadcast on Peacock and held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. At the start of the showcase, many fans in attendance booed the American national anthem.

The boos were audible as American singer Elizabeth Irving performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

🚨 JUST IN: Canadians boo the U.S.A. Star Spangled Banner at WWE in Toronto tonight. pic.twitter.com/cvSOUNO3JQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2025

McAfee, who is great at playing the role of a heel, did not appreciate the lack of respect. He blasted the Canadian fans and their country after the opening ceremony.

“These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had. Kind of sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada, that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing!” McAfee shouted at the camera as he stood up out of his seat.

These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had..



THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING..



BUT IT'S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jy8cAYHftd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025

The booing of the U.S. national anthem continued a recent trend from Canadian fans, who are unhappy with President Donald Trump. Fans in Canada also booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the recent 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament. A Canadian anthem singer fueled the hostility with a controversial move prior to the championship game between the U.S. and Canada.

McAfee probably knew Canadian fans were going to boo the anthem again on Saturday night, and he was ready to call them out over it.