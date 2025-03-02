Report: Joy Taylor ‘sidelined’ by FS1

Joy Taylor has been “sidelined” by FS1, according to a new report.

Taylor was absent from the FS1 talk show “Speak” four days last week. Taylor typically serves as a host for the weekday sports talk show along with analysts Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson.

Front Office Sports reported the news during the week and was told that Taylor had been “sidelined” by FS1, though the reason was not made clear.

Taylor, 38, has been with FS1 since 2016 after previously working at 790 The Ticket in Miami.

Taylor has been in the news this year ever since a hairstylist who worked at FS1 filed a lawsuit against the company and some of its employees. The lawsuit alleged that Taylor was having inappropriate relationships with some of her co-workers and superiors at FS1.

Last month, it was reported that an FS1 executive who was named in the lawsuit had been placed on leave.

It’s unclear whether Taylor’s absence from “Speak” is related to the allegations from the lawsuit.

We know that Taylor’s absence from the show is having an impact on team morale. Pierce said in a video shared on social media that the conditions for the show were “harsh.”

Paul Pierce on set of his show after Joy Taylor was sidelined & says the conditions are HARSH pic.twitter.com/RkTFsEld8j — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 27, 2025

Taylor has not posted on the social media website X since January. However, she has been active on her Instagram account. Her recent posts there indicate she has been in Florida.