Stephen A. Smith explains his curious absence from ‘First Take’

The decibel count on ESPN’s “First Take” has gotten significantly lower recently, and now we know exactly why that has been the case.

Stephen A. Smith, arguably ESPN’s most prominent personality, broke his silence this week about his unusual absence from the airwaves. Viewers had noticed that Smith has not appeared on his trademark show “First Take” for the last couple of weeks. Smith tweeted on Thursday that he has been away because of an injury he recently suffered that required surgery.

“Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on @FirstTake. I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery,” Smith wrote. “Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month. #AllLove”

Smith did not reveal how he got injured. But at 54 years old, Smith has one of ESPN’s heaviest workloads with exposure on several different programs and event broadcasts on the network.

The last that we heard of Smith was when he went viral for his exasperated reaction to the New York Knicks’ moves on draft night. Hopefully he can provide more of the same when he returns to the air in August.