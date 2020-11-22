Here is what happened to ESPN’s Todd McShay during Northwestern-Wisconsin game

Todd McShay did not sound good when appearing on ABC’s telecast of the Wisconsin-Northwestern game on Saturday. He was later removed due to illness.

The 43-year-old ESPN draft analyst appeared on the field to give a pregame report ahead of the Big Ten contest. He sounded different from usual and lacked his typical energy. He also was not speaking clearly the way he normally does.

Todd McShay's opening comments on the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast. (He was later taken off the broadcast thanks to illness.) pic.twitter.com/ehWKzqXJpN — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 22, 2020

McShay did not give a report after halftime. Play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough later told viewers during the second half that McShay left due to an illness.

McShay has not shared any updates about his status on his social media channels. You may recall that McShay was unable to participate in ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft in April after testing positive for COVID-19.