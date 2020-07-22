Trey Wingo could have reduced or no role at ESPN

Trey Wingo was a visible host on ESPN not too long ago, but that may be changing.

Wingo has co-hosted a morning radio show with Mike Golic on ESPN Radio since Nov. 2017, but it is coming to an end and will be replaced by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti on August 17.

Prior to his radio show, Wingo hosted “NFL Live” on ESPN, which will now be hosted by Laura Rutledge.

In a mailbag discussing sports media topics, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand was asked about Wingo’s future with ESPN.

In response, Marchand wrote: “Wingo’s future at ESPN is expected to be either in a reduced role or no role.”

Wingo, 56, has been with ESPN since 1997, beginning as an Arena Football League announcer. He still hosts “NFL Rewind”. His radio partner, Golic, is expected to have some role covering college football.