Mike Golic to work as college football analyst for ESPN

ESPN has removed Mike Golic from its radio lineup, but the former NFL player and longtime media personality is remaining with the network in a different role.

Golic will be working as a college football analyst for ESPN this year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After leaving ESPN radio later this month, @espngolic will do work as a college football analyst for ESPN. He will now do what he did during his first 10 years at ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2020

Golic worked as a college football analyst early in his career with ESPN, so he has familiarity with the role. He probably would have preferred to remain on the radio, as evidenced by the pitch he reportedly made to bring back his old show. Golic’s last show with Trey Wingo will be at the end of the month.

There have already been some significant changes to the college football schedule this season, so it’s unclear exactly what ESPN has planned for Golic. The 57-year-old has been with the network since 1995, and he received a number of kind tributes on social media after it was announced that his radio show would not be renewed.