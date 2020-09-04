Trey Wingo reportedly out at ESPN

Trey Wingo will not be moving to a new role with ESPN after the radio show he co-hosted with Mike Golic was canceled last month.

Wingo is being let go by ESPN, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. His contract was set to expire at the end of the year.

Wingo is the one who reportedly began the process of canceling “Golic & Wingo” when he informed ESPN executives that he no longer wanted to work on an early-morning show. That was prior to the coronavirus pandemic, when the network would have had more opportunities for him to work in other roles. Wingo’s most prominent role with ESPN has been covering the NFL Draft, but network executives did not want to keep him around just for that.

While Wingo’s first choice would be to move to NFL Network, Marchand reports that the host has been unsuccessful thus far in his pursuit of a role there.

Wingo, 56, had been with ESPN since 1997. He began as an Arena Football League announcer before moving on to more prominent assignments. He eventually became the lead host of “NFL Live,” which is a role that is being filled by Laura Rutledge this season.

Golic, Wingo’s former partner, is remaining with ESPN for the time being. He has already been assigned a new gig for the college football season.