Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman dies – dead at 66

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman has died at the age of 66, the sports world learned on Wednesday.

Hickman was well known for his hosting stints on various cable as well as local channels. He was one of the original four anchors for CNN’s sports department, along with Nick Charles, Van Earl Wright and Jerome Jurenovich. Hickman and Charles were well known for co-hosting “CNN Sports Tonight.”

RIP Fred Hickman.

If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy youth on CNN. He was a true OG in the field. Him, Nick Charles, Vince Cellini, Van Earl Wright, Jerome Jurenovich, etc.

They were our internet before the internet. pic.twitter.com/tQ3IXgZSv0 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 10, 2022

Hickman’s church shared the sad news of Hickman’s death.

It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Hickman. Please keep Sheila, Mack and Gabrielle in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/6NtZ2vmZo3 — SMAA Episcopal Tally (@SMAA_Tally) November 10, 2022

In addition to hosting at CNN, Hickman was an anchor on YES Network in New York, ESPN, and FOX Sports.

Several of his former colleagues paid tribute to the late anchor.

Rest In Peace, buddy. I will miss you & your phone calls, life advice & the shows we refused to 'WRAP' …you were truly one of my favorites. God Bless Fred Hickman & family pic.twitter.com/yN7DxOi3Hc — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 10, 2022

Heartbroken to learn my friend & former co-anchor, Fred Hickman, has passed away. Fred joined WDVM in 2018 & I couldn’t believe it. A legend, one of the first TV journalists on CNN, beloved ESPN Sportscenter host, coming to Hagerstown? To anchor with me? How did I get so lucky? pic.twitter.com/yveVsbc5ma — Tasmin Mahfuz (@TasminMahfuz) November 10, 2022

So very sad to hear about the passing of Fred Hickman. I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/a6A1hAfX8D — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) November 10, 2022

RIP Fred Hickman. Hickman and Nick Charles are both gone now. In the early days of 30-minute national sports news shows, Hickman and Charles’ “Sports Tonight” on @CNN actually hung tough with ESPN’s SportsCenter. Many even preferred it. No easy task & a testament to their talent. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) November 10, 2022

A legend and truly one of the best in the business. Fred Hickman, you will be missed. Always a smile, always laughing, always sharing stories…sometimes even singing in the newsroom. An honor to work alongside him & to call him a friend. Love to his beloved Sheila and children. pic.twitter.com/RxuCsm699o — Rachel Holland (@RachelHolland_7) November 10, 2022

Hickman was the original host of “Inside the NBA.”