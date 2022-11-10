 Skip to main content
Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman dies – dead at 66

November 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Fred Hickman talking

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman has died at the age of 66, the sports world learned on Wednesday.

Hickman was well known for his hosting stints on various cable as well as local channels. He was one of the original four anchors for CNN’s sports department, along with Nick Charles, Van Earl Wright and Jerome Jurenovich. Hickman and Charles were well known for co-hosting “CNN Sports Tonight.”

Hickman’s church shared the sad news of Hickman’s death.

In addition to hosting at CNN, Hickman was an anchor on YES Network in New York, ESPN, and FOX Sports.

Several of his former colleagues paid tribute to the late anchor.

Hickman was the original host of “Inside the NBA.”

Fred Hickman
