Everyone thinks they identified the moment Shannon Sharpe decided to leave FOX Sports

May 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shannon Sharpe talks with Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe reportedly has reached a buyout with FOX Sports that will clear the way for him to leave his role as a co-host of “Undisputed” on FS1 and move his “Club Shay Shay” show to a new home. Several people on Twitter think they have identified the moment that Sharpe knew he wanted to leave the show.

Sharpe become a co-host of “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless in 2016. Bayless is a strong personality with bold opinions that range from wacky to insane. He can’t be too easy to oppose in daily debates, though Sharpe hung with him for seven years.

But things may have turned for Sharpe in December.

Fans identified one particular video clip as signaling a change in the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless that likely led to the split.

In the clip, Sharpe criticized Tom Brady while Bayless defended the quarterback. Bayless then accused Sharpe of being jealous of Brady. Sharpe became extremely frustrated with Bayless for making it personal rather than accepting the criticism of Brady.

In addition to that heated moment where Sharpe obviously felt Bayless crossed a line, the two had some tension a month later.

Sharpe skipped the show the day after Damar Hamlin collapsed and had immense frustration with Bayless’ tweets about the matter.

Adding that all up, not to mention the great success Sharpe has enjoyed through his Club Shay Shay show, and it’s no surprise the former tight end has decided he is ready to leave.

Shannon Sharpe
