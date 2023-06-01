Everyone thinks they identified the moment Shannon Sharpe decided to leave FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reportedly has reached a buyout with FOX Sports that will clear the way for him to leave his role as a co-host of “Undisputed” on FS1 and move his “Club Shay Shay” show to a new home. Several people on Twitter think they have identified the moment that Sharpe knew he wanted to leave the show.

Sharpe become a co-host of “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless in 2016. Bayless is a strong personality with bold opinions that range from wacky to insane. He can’t be too easy to oppose in daily debates, though Sharpe hung with him for seven years.

But things may have turned for Sharpe in December.

Fans identified one particular video clip as signaling a change in the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless that likely led to the split.

In the clip, Sharpe criticized Tom Brady while Bayless defended the quarterback. Bayless then accused Sharpe of being jealous of Brady. Sharpe became extremely frustrated with Bayless for making it personal rather than accepting the criticism of Brady.

The articles on Shannon Sharpe leaving Undisputed are leaving out how Shannon & Skip got into it about Tom Brady in what seemed to be their most personal disagreement on-air yet (3 weeks before the Demar tweet) We all saw the writing on the wall then. Let’s not act brand new. pic.twitter.com/DnQZBvzREc — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) June 1, 2023

In addition to that heated moment where Sharpe obviously felt Bayless crossed a line, the two had some tension a month later.

Sharpe skipped the show the day after Damar Hamlin collapsed and had immense frustration with Bayless’ tweets about the matter.

Adding that all up, not to mention the great success Sharpe has enjoyed through his Club Shay Shay show, and it’s no surprise the former tight end has decided he is ready to leave.