Bruce Buffer’s incredible UFC streak will end due to COVID

Bruce Buffer has one of the most recognizable voices in the sports world, and most UFC fans have probably never watched a pay-per-view event with someone besides Buffer doing fighter introductions. That, unfortunately, will be the case at UFC 267 on Saturday night.

UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that Buffer has tested positive for COVID-19. That means the 64-year-old will not be cleared to travel to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267. Longtime ring announcer Joe Martinez will take Buffer’s place.

Buffer’s absence will result in the end of an incredible streak. He has been the cage announcer for every numbered/pay-per-view UFC card since UFC 11 in 1996. Buffer has been in the Octagon before fights for 255 consecutive events.

Like anyone who has worked for nearly 30 years straight without missing a day, Buffer has had some awkward moments in the ring. But he’s a staple of the UFC and one of the voices of the sport. UFC 267 just won’t be the same without him.