Conor McGregor accused of assaulting woman aboard yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor has been accused of assaulting a woman aboard his yacht in Ibiza last summer, though he denies the allegations.

An Irish woman who says she has known McGregor for years accused the MMA fighter of attacking her aboard his yacht while they were celebrating his 34th birthday party in Ibiza in July 2022. The woman allegedly claimed McGregor “kicked her in the stomach, punched her in the face and left her bruised,” according to the Daily Mail.

McGregor allegedly criticized the woman, who then asked for help from a friend, which reportedly led McGregor to snap and attack her.

The woman went to police in Ireland about the issue, who contacted authorities in Ibiza. A judge in Spain has now opened an investigation. The investigation was not initially opened because the woman did not provide a full written statement the day of the event.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor’s spokesperson said in a statement.

McGregor, 34, has not fought in MMA since July 2021. He is 22-6 and lost three of his last four fights, including consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier.

Since 2019, McGregor has faced numerous allegations of assault and other crimes.