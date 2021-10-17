Conor McGregor accused of punching Italian DJ, breaking his nose

Conor McGregor has not said exactly when he will return from his leg injury to fight in the UFC, but the former champion has once again gotten into an altercation outside the Octagon.

Francesco Facchinetti, an Italian DJ and TV personality, claimed in an Instagram video that he was attacked by McGregor at a party at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. McGregor and his family are in Rome for the baptism of McGregor’s son, which took place at the Vatican on Saturday.

As several Italian news outlets reported, Facchinetti said in a lengthy Instagram story that he and McGregor had been getting along before the MMA fighter attacked him seemingly out of nowhere.

“At 2:30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor, that very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards,” Facchinetti said, via a transcription and Google translation. “He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since it went well and I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Facchinetti showed what he claimed were some of the injuries McGregor inflicted on him:

Facchinetti said he is planning to file a lawsuit against McGregor because he “took a punch for nothing.” The DJ’s wife, Wilma Faissol, described the incident the same way on her Instagram account.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco,” Faissol said. “He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, (Francesco) was very close so (McGregor) couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed. I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco.”

Both Fachhinetti and his wife said they wanted to warn people to stay far away from McGregor, who is supposed to be in Italy for several more days.

If the allegations are true, this would be the second violent outburst for McGregor in roughly a month. He also had a heated altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the Video Music Awards last month. You can see that video here.