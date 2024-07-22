Conor McGregor destroyed Jake Paul with social media post

Jake Paul may have won his boxing fight with Mike Perry on Saturday night, but he lost the social media wars to Conor McGregor.

McGregor, who is fresh off a withdrawal from the UFC 303 main event, took a huge shot at Paul via X on Saturday. The Irish fighter sent his message after Paul beat Mike Perry via 6th-round TKO in their fight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

“Jake Paul is the biggest pis-bag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh-tting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch as-es. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b-tch pi-s. Most valuable pis-bag,” McGregor wrote in a scathing message (profanity censored by LBS).

Nakisa is a reference to Nakisa Bidarian, who is Paul’s business adviser.

Reading that message makes you think that either McGregor is super jealous of Paul or is hoping to bait his way into a fight with the social media star.

Paul did seem to respond to McGregor later in the evening.

“Mike Perry is a f–king beast and has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun,” Paul wrote on X later on Saturday.

McGregor doesn’t appear to have the next shot at Paul. Rather, it looks like Paul will fight Mike Tyson next on Nov. 15.

McGregor last fought in MMA in 2021. He has one professional boxing fight under his belt — a loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.