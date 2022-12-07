Conor McGregor responds to Joe Rogan PED accusations in deleted tweet

Conor McGregor responded on Twitter to apparent accusations from Joe Rogan about performance-enhancing drugs use.

Rogan had guest Derek of “More Plate More Dates” on his December 3 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” show. Derek bills himself as being able to spot when people are using supplements, and the two discussed McGregor, whose bulked-up body has drawn attention.

“He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup,” Rogan said on the show. “Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.”

McGregor has been out of the US anti-doping agency testing pool as he recovers from a broken leg suffered in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In photos shared on social media, McGregor has looked massive. His thighs look enormous and his upper body is extremely built.

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor's body transformation outside of the USADA testing pool: “He’s taking his shirt off and posing constantly and he looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup. “Like it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup.” pic.twitter.com/8aHg9CIdVo — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 5, 2022

McGregor responded to Rogan in a tweet he has since deleted.

“Joe looks like his piss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahhaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition , call the cops hahahahaah.”

Conor McGregor had a response for Joe Rogan 😬 pic.twitter.com/LwHOICyIal — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 6, 2022

If McGregor were to try and return to the cage next year, he would have to reenter the drug testing pool. The 34-year-old is 22-6 and has lost three of his last four fights.

As for Rogan, in addition to being a longtime analyst/broadcaster for the UFC, he is a longtime mixed martial artist. He has competed in taekwondo and is a black belt in jiu-jitsu.