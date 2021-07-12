Update on health of Conor McGregor following 3-hour leg surgery

Conor McGregor and his agent both shared updates on the MMA fighter’s health following a surgery on Sunday.

McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The UFC legend said that his surgery “went excellent” and that he is due to be on crutches for six weeks.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

McGregor said in a video that everything went “perfect” and he was “feeling tremendous.”

McGregor’s manager said the surgery lasted three hours and was deemed successful. McGregor is expected to make a full recovery.

“Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula. His physicians included Dr. Neal El Attrache from Kerlan-Jobbe, Conor’s long time orthopedist and trauma surgeon Dr Milton Little from Cedars-Sinai.

“Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the octagon.”

Even though he had a nasty broken leg, McGregor was already targeting a fourth fight with Poirier following Saturday’s loss. Poirier is 2-1 against McGregor.