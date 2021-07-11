Video: Conor McGregor suffers nasty broken leg against Dustin Poirier

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was marred by an unfortunate injury.

McGregor and Poirier were at the end of the first round of their fight at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday night. McGregor went forward for a 1-2 combination, and Poirier threw a counter punch. McGregor jumped back to avoid Poirier’s counter and mis-stepped.

Instead of landing on his left foot, he landed with his foot turned in, underneath him. His leg ended up breaking just above the left ankle. It was a clear compound fracture.

This is why I don’t leave my house without ankle braces on pic.twitter.com/GdX0aQYuhJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

Poirier was credited with a TKO victory due to doctor’s stoppage.

Despite suffering the broken leg injury, McGregor still conducted a post-fight interview with announcer Joe Rogan.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him and kicking the bleeding leg off him,” McGregor said.

McGregor indicated he wants another shot at Poirier.

“This is not over,” he said.

McGregor now will need time to heal before a fourth fight with Poirier.