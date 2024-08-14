Dana White announces big news about Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White on Tuesday poured cold water all over any hopes of a Conor McGregor fight in the near future.

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 in June opposite Michael Chandler. But the 36-year-old Irishman suffered a severe toe injury in the lead-up to the bout.

The question several fight fans want answered is when will McGregor get back in the octagon?

On Tuesday, White held a press conference for his ESPN+ show “Dana White’s Contender Series.” One reporter asked White if he had met and talked with McGregor about the latter’s next fight.

“We talked, yeah,” White said. “We didn’t meet up, but we talked. He wants to fight, so we’ll figure it out.”

“Soon?” the reporter followed up.

“Not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White responded.

🚨 Dana White says Conor McGregor will NOT fight this year#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/riNhpzbzn2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 14, 2024

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he lost via TKO against Dustin Poirier. The former UFC champion has only had three fights since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt in 2018.

While McGregor hasn’t been seen in the octagon for a while, he’s stayed active on social media. He called out a certain social media influencer-turned-boxer just last month.