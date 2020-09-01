Dana White open to Brock Lesnar-Jon Jones fight

Brock Lesnar’s contract with the WWE has expired, which has led to speculation that he may think about reviving his UFC career. If Lesnar is interested in returning to the Octagon for a mega-fight, Dana White is all ears.

Jon Jones recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title. He wants to fight in the heavyweight division, but he said he will not do that until he gets more money. A fight between Lesnar and Jones would obviously be a mammoth draw, and White told TMZ on Tuesday that he would be happy to put it together.

White said he has heard the rumors and will gladly pursue the fight if Lesnar and Jones are “seriously interested.”

Lesnar last fought in the UFC against Mark Hunt in 2016. The 43-year-old hinted at a return to MMA following his loss at Wrestlemania 35 last year.

Jones is playing hardball with the UFC, but it would be hard to imagine him turning down a fight against Lesnar. After he knocked out Daniel Cormier a few years back, Jones called out Lesnar. The two traded shots in the media after that. If they renew the trash talk now that Lesnar is no longer under contract with the WWE, we know they are angling toward a fight.