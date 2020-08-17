Jon Jones vacating light heavyweight title, wants more money from UFC

Jon “Bones” Jones is giving up his light heavyweight title, and the UFC star says Dana White will have to give him more money if he’s ever going to fight in the Octagon again.

Jones announced on social media Monday that he is officially vacating his light heavyweight title. He then followed up by saying he wants to fight in the heavyweight division but will not do so unless the UFC is willing to pay him more.

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community https://t.co/NoTTpRTMH0 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

This seems like strictly a business move from Jones, who expressed frustration earlier this year with White and the UFC over his and other fighters’ pay scales. Jones wanted to move up to the heavyweight division to fight Francis Ngannou, but he said UFC would not give him an increase in pay to take a more risky fight. White said Jones was looking for “Deontay Wilder money,” which is a reference to the boxer making more than $20 million for his fights. Jones fired back by saying he was not looking for that much but that UFC fighters have always been underpaid relative to the money pay-per-views generate.

If White is unwilling to negotiate with Jones, the 33-year-old recently proposed another idea for how he can make money fighting.

Jones won the previously vacant light heavyweight championship when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson on Dec. 29, 2018. He then defended the title three teams, with his most recent win coming against Dominick Reyes back in February. That victory improved Jones’ record to 26-1.