Dana White puts up unusual $25,000 prize for fans ahead of UFC 306

Fans buying tickets for UFC 306 may be able to earn their money back — and then some.

UFC 306 will be held on Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a title fight between reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Aside from the action inside the octagon, Dana White has some other entertainment planned for the night.

The UFC president spoke to reporters on Tuesday and revealed that he plans to hold an Eastern egg hunt of sorts. The grand prize? $25,000.

But White isn’t planning to hide physical Easter eggs within Sphere during UFC 306. Instead, he’s going to tuck them into a short movie called “For Mexico, For All Time” that he plans to broadcast in snippets throughout the event.

White called the film a “love letter” to Mexico and the nation’s history with combat sports. The film is said to be cut into six “chapters” that will be shown between each fight in the main card.

Every chapter will supposedly have an Easter egg in it. White promised a $25,000 reward for an attentive fan who can find all of them.

“We’re working it out with legal right now, but what I want to do, if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I’ll give you $25,000” White told reporters.

With UFC 306 being held at Sphere, White clearly wants to take full advantage of the venue’s unique visual capabilities.