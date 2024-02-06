Sphere turned into Chiefs, 49ers helmets during Super Bowl week

A Super Bowl LVIII storm is sweeping through the Mojave desert this week. The football frenzy has even reached the famous Las Vegas Sphere.

The Sphere, located just east of the Las Vegas Strip, is a massive spherical-shaped venue completely covered in LED screens. It’s been quite the addition to Sin City since it opened in late 2023.

I wasn’t sure about The Sphere, but seeing it in person I’d say it is impressive pic.twitter.com/9I8lcVezFF — T (@tisflying) February 2, 2024

The nearly 400-foot structure was used Monday to commemorate the first day of Super Bowl week. The screens were seen flashing both Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers helmets.

Good morning from Las Vegas, where even the Sphere is in the Super Bowl spirit. pic.twitter.com/CYTJyyAKqG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2024

It must be quite jarring to see such a massive NFL helmet nearly as big as the Ferris wheel beside it. But at least they didn’t superimpose the smushed faces of starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy wearing them. That likely would have caused nightmares for some passers-by.

Mahomes has already made an appearance on the Sphere though. Thankfully, it wasn’t just a close-up of his head.

Adidas just launched a Patrick Mahomes takeover at the Sphere in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/iKTFDxFTwC — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 5, 2024

The NFL announced last week that they partnered up with the Sphere Entertainment Co. for use of the Sphere throughout Super Bowl week.

The NFL and the Sphere have announced to a deal that will see custom visuals displayed throughout Super Bowl week in Las Vegas 🔮 pic.twitter.com/qRcy0iqgfe — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 4, 2024

The Chiefs and 49ers helmet visuals may just be a precursor for what’s to come.