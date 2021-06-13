Deiveson Figueiredo shows incredible sportsmanship after loss to Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo was nothing but class despite losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night.

Figueiredo was choked out by Moreno in the third round of their flyweight championship fight. The two men fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December in what was the “Fight of the Night.” They rematched six months later, and Moreno got the best of things. But Figueiredo wasn’t bothered. Rather, he gave complete credit to the man who bested him and wanted Moreno to receive recognition.

Figueiredo came right over and gave Moreno a hug after the fight ended.

After submitting Deiveson Figueiredo to win the UFC flyweight title, @theassassinbaby was overcome by emotion #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/w5IcJlmZYz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

Then after Moreno was announced as the official winner, Figueiredo picked up him and held him on his shoulders.

You don’t often see someone that happy about someone else beating them. But Figueiredo has previously been the UFC Flyweight Champion and knows how big of a deal it is to win the belt.

Perhaps the great sportsmanship by Figueiredo will result in some nice karma.