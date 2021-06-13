 Skip to main content
Brandon Moreno becomes first Mexican-born UFC champion

June 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brandon Moreno

History was made at UFC 263 on Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo with a rear-naked choke in the third-round of their flyweight fight to win the division championship belt.

The fans in the arena went absolutely nuts after Moreno’s win:

Fellow MMA fighters showed Moreno respect over social media.

Moreno had a powerful message after his win.

“For everyone in Mexico, dreams can be achieved, dreams can be achieved. Look at me now,” Moreno said.

Moreno was once cut by the UFC but has now returned to become a champion. It has been quite a ride for the 27-year-old from Tijuana, who is now 19-5-2.

