Jon Jones arrested for domestic violence, tampering with vehicle

Jon Jones is in trouble with the law once again.

Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning. He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports. His bail was set at $8,000, but Jones was still at Clark County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon due to a 12-hour hold.

Jones’ adviser Richard Schaefer confirmed the arrest.

“The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out,” Schaefer told ESPN.

Jones, 34, has been putting on weight recently in hopes of returning to the UFC as a heavyweight. He said Thursday night at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony that he was up to 255 pounds and making his way to 270.

Jones was also arrested last year for DWI and a gun charge. He reached a plea deal in that case that resulted in house arrest, probation, outpatient therapy, and a fine.

The Friday morning arrest is the latest in a long line of legal issues for Jones. He also had a DUI in 2012, a hit-and-run incident in 2015, and numerous failed drug tests.