Vikings make big decision on pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

If Aaron Rodgers has been dragging out his free agency in hopes that the Minnesota Vikings will extend him an offer, the star quarterback should now be able to put a stop to the waiting game.

The Vikings are not interested in signing Rodgers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Minnesota is planning to move forward with JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback.

Pelissero also reports that the Vikings have received multiple trade inquiries about McCarthy, and they have told teams that the former Michigan star is not available.

The Vikings traded up a spot to draft McCarthy with the 10th overall pick last year. McCarthy then suffered a torn meniscus during the preseason, so he had no real chance to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Minnesota’s decision to not bring Darnold back was a good indication that they believe McCarthy is ready to start. Still, Rodgers had reportedly been holding out hope that the Vikings would want him to be their starter in 2025.

With the Vikings now out of the picture, Rodgers might finally be ready to make his decision. He is said to have offers from both the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers, though one veteran player has not exactly gone out of his way to make the former MVP feel welcome.