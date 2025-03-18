Steelers’ Cam Heyward has harsh message for Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to sign Aaron Rodgers to be their new starting quarterback, but one of the team’s veteran leaders seems like he is growing tired of the waiting game.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who has been with the Steelers longer than any other player on the roster, discussed the Rodgers situation during the latest episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast. Heyward was asked if he would join Rodgers on one of the quarterback’s infamous “darkness retreats” if it meant Rodgers would sign with Pittsburgh.

Heyward had a very blunt response.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap,” Heyward said. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple. That’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers, if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

#Steelers DT Cam Heyward on recruiting Aaron Rodgers: "I ain't doing that darkness retreat. I don't need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Steeler or you don't. It's simple. That's the pitch."



(via @NotJustFootball) pic.twitter.com/TRlISFXAtl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2025

Heyward has been with the Steelers since 2011. The 35-year-old is obviously proud of the franchise, which is one of the most storied in sports. You can’t blame him for feeling like he should not have to give Rodgers some huge recruiting pitch, especially since Rodgers is no longer a perennial MVP candidate. The Steelers have also finished .500 or better in each of Heyward’s 14 seasons with the team.

Rodgers still has offers from both the Steelers and New York Giants. Many expected him to have signed with a team by now, but the 41-year-old has taken his time with similar decisions in the past.

There have been reports that the Steelers are not Rodgers’ top choice, which could also be a factor in why Heyward is not going out of his way to recruit the quarterback.