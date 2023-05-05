Jorge Masvidal’s father arrested for attempted murder

Jorge Masvidal Sr., the father of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

According to TMZ, police records show that Masvidal Sr. was booked at 1:33 a.m. Thursday morning after he allegedly opened fire on a man at Masvidal Jr.’s Miami-area home hours earlier.

An arrest affidavit states that Masvidal Sr., 67, was at his son’s home when he got into an argument with a man named Luis Leoncini. The elder Masvidal allegedly opened fire on Leoncini and inflicted gunshot wounds on both of the victim’s arms. Leoncini was transported to a local hospital.

Police found a .38 caliber revolver inside a kitchen a cabinet at Masvidal Jr.’s home when they searched it after the incident. Masvidal Sr. was formally charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Authorities noted that Masvidal Jr. was not present during the alleged shooting and had no involvement.

Masvidal Jr. announced his retirement from MMA after he lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last month. He has a record of 35-17 in his MMA career. He was arrested and charged with two felonies following an altercation with a fellow fighter at a restaurant last year.