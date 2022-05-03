Photo of Colby Covington’s broken tooth after Jorge Masvidal incident revealed

There’s little doubt that UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are not too fond of each other.

The bad blood between them was supposed to end following Covington’s win via unanimous decision over Masvidal at UFC 272.

But on March 21, the two former training partners were involved in an altercation outside of Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

On Monday, TMZ Sports shared photos they obtained of Covington’s face in the aftermath of the incident. In one of the photos, Covington’s front tooth is broken.

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of Colby Covington's face following his alleged March altercation with Jorge Masvidal … and in one of the photos, you can see the UFC star's front tooth is clearly broken. https://t.co/DG0GqXE5X2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 2, 2022

According to TMZ Sports, the photos were taken shortly after Covington was allegedly punched in the head and mouth by Masvidal outside of the restaurant.

Masvidal has been charged with two felonies, including aggravated battery, and is accused of giving Covington a brain injury during the attack.

Masvidal has pled not guilty to both charges.

Covington, who has become one of the more polarizing figures in the sport in recent years, owns a career 17-3-0 record. Masvidal has 35 wins and 16 defeats. In their UFC 272 match, Covington landed six takedowns.