Josh Hokit had savage Michelle Obama line at UFC 250

Josh Hokit delivered a savage line about Michelle Obama after his win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 250 on Sunday night.

Hokit beat Lewis via TKO in the second round of their heavyweight bout at the White House in Washington, D.C., as part of the Freedom card. After his win, Hokit went wild and talked about the former First Lady, Obama.

“Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” Hokit said.

No way Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a man 😭#UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/uENvE5HVAS — Bones🦴 (@Boness305) June 15, 2026

Hokit, who was wearing a bandana on his head that had the American colors on it, also gave his chain to President Donald Trump as a gift.

This isn’t the first time Hokit has used his line about Obama. He did the same while serving as a fighter for Legacy Fighting Alliance. He also once used the same line about Brittney Griner.

Hokit is 10-0 as a fighter, and does much better in the octagon than he does outside of it.