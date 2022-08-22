Leon Edwards had greatest way of celebrating KO win over Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is clearly a man of both wealth and taste.

Edwards became the UFC Welterweight Champion with his stunning knock-out of titleholder Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 on Saturday night. The British fighter stopped Usman in his tracks with a fifth-round front kick to the mouth that sent Usman into another dimension. Check it out.

Leon Edwards knocks out Usman CLEAN!!! pic.twitter.com/Q079yBbKvr — Troydan (@Troydan) August 21, 2022

After his title-clinching victory, Edwards posted a video of himself at the club eating a slice of pizza while wearing his new belt over his shoulder.

Now that is a celebration of champions (not to mention probably the sweetest-tasting pizza that Edwards ever ate in his life).

Edwards halted a 19-fight winning streak for Usman and also got revenge for Usman’s decision victory over him back in 2015. A third bout between the two fighters is likely on deck. But for now, we can enjoy the best pizza-themed celebration since the one that happened in another sport.